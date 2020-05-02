Home
Texas tops 1,000 new cases for third straight day
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas hit a third straight day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday as the state charged into its first weekend...
Food Bank RGV filling the gaps to feed residents
It’s no doubt the coronavirus pandemic has changed...
LUPE launches relief fund to provide Valley immigrants aid during pandemic
Many Rio Grande Valley residents have lost their...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
McHi Grad Earns All-American Honors
McALLEN - McHi grad Serena Cervantes wrapped up her second year of wrestling at Schreiner University as an All-American. Our Erica Ross has this CHANNEL...
Cipriano Out As Santa Rosa Boys Basketball Coach
SANTA ROSA - It's the end of an...
Esports Gaining Popularity With More People At Home
WESLACO - With no sports to watch right...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Médico del Valle recomienda a la comunidad no bajar la guardia tras reapertura de negocios
El gobernador del estado de Texas ha relajado las restricciones impuestas por el coronavirus y a partir del viernes inició la reapertura de la economía por...
Cierre temporal de playa Boca Chica por pruebas de lanzamiento de SpaceX
El juez del condado Cameron Eddie Trevino Jr....
Restaurantes del Valle reabren sus puertas
El viernes algunos restaurantes y negocios del Valle...
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
