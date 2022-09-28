Home
Pump Patrol - Sept. 28, 2022
RGV teens to model at Paris Fashion Week
A group of models from the Valley are...
Student of the Week: Ayssa Sanchez
Ayssa Sanchez is the definition of resilient, that...
Weather
Sept. 28, 2022: Less humid with temperatures in the low 90s
Sept. 27, 2022: Temperatures in low 90s
Sept. 26, 2021: Spotty showers with temperatures in the low 90s
Sports
Lady Rattlers rattle the rest
MISSION, Texas -- Sharyland's volleyball team is on a 26 game win streak, leading District 31-5A, and ready to add on to their 33-3 record. ...
Playmakers - Week 5
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
5 Star Plays - Week Five
Check out the 5 best plays from Week...
Pump Patrol - Sept. 26, 2022
Student of the Week: Yaridia Trevino
Yaridia Trevino is a student at Harlingen School...
Student of the Week: Valley student strives towards software developer goals
Jesus Pequeño, or Jesse as he likes to...
Hechos Valle
Asignan fondos federales para realizar mejoras en Elsa
El congresista Vicente González dio a conocer que se asignaran fondos federales, para realizar mejoras en el ramo empresarial en Elsa Texas. González añadió que el...
Regresa Hilltop Hunt, el concurso que premia a maestros con aproximadamente $50.000
Hilltop Hunt, el concurso que premia a maestros...
Otorgan fondos para ampliar instalaciones en el puente internacional de Anzalduas
En un comunicado de prensa, el congresista Vicente...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
