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‘Whole world came crashing down:’ Edinburg woman grieving husband who died by electrocution
A woman in Edinburg said she is still trying to understand what happened after her husband was fatally electrocuted. Juliana Dominguez, 33, is 19 weeks...
Attorney for Edinburg DACA recipient released from immigration custody says ICE is violating the law
A DACA recipient from Edinburg who was recently...
Korner Market now open in downtown Brownsville
A new grocery store and supportive housing building...
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Friday, May 8, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, May 7, 2026: Possible thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
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Wednesday, May 6, 2026: Hot, hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s
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Harlingen's Gael Zuniga signs to play college soccer at Hardin-Simmons
Harlingen soccer star Gael Zuniga is also signing to compete at the next level, taking his talents to Hardin-Simmons University on Friday afternoon. The 4-year...
Five RGV high school baseball teams advance to the regional semifinal
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Friday, May 8th ...
Harlingen South's Olek Lerma signs with William Woods football
Harlingen South outside linebacker Olek Lerma signed with...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 7, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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