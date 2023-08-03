Home
News
Valley first responders undergoing specialized training in Pharr
It looks and feels real, but it’s just a simulation where several Valley law enforcement and fire agencies train for real-life scenarios. South Texas College...
Mexico recovers body of Honduran migrant in Rio Grande; another body found near floating barrier
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities said Thursday...
Texas separates migrant families, detaining fathers on trespassing charges in latest border move
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state police officers...
Additional Links
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, August 3, 2023: Stray showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, August 1, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
2023 Two-A-Day Tour: Los Fresnos Falcons
LOS FRESNOS, Texas -- Los Fresnos went from sneaking their way into the playoffs, to upsetting District 31-6A champs Edinburg North. What was a young...
Texans HC Demeco Ryans and DC Matt Burke aim to fix Houston defense
Houston, Texas -- Rookie Head Coach Demeco Ryans...
Stroud-Dell chemistry shining early on in training camp
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans selected Tank...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
Pump Patrol: July 31, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 28, 2023
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Aquí Entre Nos: Randy Travis tendrá concierto tributo en honor a su carrera musical
Los amigos de Randy Travis le realizarán un concierto tributo en honor a su carrera musical. "A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis" se realizará...
Aumenta el precio de la gasolina durante el verano en el Valle de Texas
El precio de la gasolina aumentó en las...
Funcionarios de distritos escolares del Valle trabajan en protocolos de seguridad
Los funcionarios de varios distritos escolares del Valle...
Additional Links
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days