Brownsville man rescued after kayak capsized in San Martin Lake
A 74-year-old Brownsville man was rescued from San Martin Lake near Port Isabel on Monday. The Brownsville Fire Department assisted the United States Coast Guard...
Edinburg physician, son plead guilty in bribery scheme
An Edinburg physician and his son pleaded guilty...
Agua SUD issues boil water notice for some customers
Agua SUD has issued a boil water notice...
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024: Cloudy, cool, drizzle, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Jan. 13, 2025: Breezy with cool temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025: Mild day with a high of 70°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Mike McCarthy is not returning as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones says
DALLAS (AP) — Mike McCarthy is not returning as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, who are going on three decades since their last Super Bowl title,...
Brownsville Lopez takes the Battle of Southmost
Brownsville, TX -- Brownsville Lopez takes the Battle...
Cotton Bowl Post game with KJ Doyle
Arlington, TX -- Sports Director KJ Doyle is...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Jan. 12, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 10, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Aumenta la incertidumbre por el posible cierre de CPB One tras la llegada de Trump a la presidencia
Estamos a menos de una semana de la toma de posesión del presidente electo Donald Trump. El mandatario ha prometido firmar varias órdenes ejecutivas para...
Mujer de Harlingen busca respuestas tras la muerte de su madre en un accidente de tráfico
Rosalinda Reyes es la hija de Aida García,...
Martes 14 de Enero: Parcialmente nublado con lluvias, temperaturas en los 60s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
