Cameron County reports 22 more coronavirus cases, 14 more recovered
Twenty-two more people in Cameron County on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing its total to 863 confirmed cases. According to a news...
Hidalgo County reports 12th coronavirus-related death, 22 new positive cases
Another coronavirus-related death has been reported in Hidalgo...
11-year-old released from hospital after suffering burns in Edinburg trailer home fire
A young girl who was seriously burned in...
Coronavirus Updates
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
College Signings: June 4th
WESLACO - Athletes signings their NLI's to continue their academic and athletic careers. Check out the signings from Wednesday June 4th.
College Signings: June 1st
SAN ISIDRO - Jordan Garcia signed her NLI...
Bobby Morrow Leaves Legacy In RGV
HARLINGEN - Over the weekend Bobby Morrow passed...
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Somos Noticias
Condado Hidalgo reporta muerte número 12 relacionada con coronavirus, 22 casos más
Se reportó otra muerte relacionada con el coronavirus en el condado Hidalgo. El paciente que falleció fue identificado como un hombre de Alamo de 60 años...
Banco de Alimentos recibirá donativo
El Banco de Alimentos del Valle del Río...
Aumenta temor por contagio de coronavirus por protestas
Se han realizado varias protestas en el Valle...
