Understanding the difference between Title 42 and Title 8 in immigration process
As Title 42 comes to an end, Border Patrol agents will start to use an old police that was in place before the pandemic, called Title...
Deaf TSC graduate transferring to Texas Tech University
Texas Southmost College is recognizing one of its...
Venezuelan firefighter recalls helping injured after deadly bus stop crash
It's been more than 48 hours since Sunday's...
Weather
Wednesday, May 10, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 9, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 8, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Saturday Softball Scores and Highlights - Area Round
High School Softball Playoff Scores Saturday 6A - Area Round GM 2 - San Benito 3, Brennan 1 - series tied 1-1 ...
Saturday Baseball Scores and Highlights
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES 6A BI-DISTRICT...
RGV coaching legend Erasmo "Mo" Molina facing his toughest challenge
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- RGV coaching legend Erasmo "Mo"...
Community
Pump Patrol - May 8, 2023
Zoo Guest: Bearded dragon
Pet of the Week: Mason the shepherd puppy
Noticias RGV
La policía de Wesalco busca a un sospechoso de robo agravado
Un robo en una tienda de conveniencia en una zona rural de Weslaco está bajo investigación y la policía busca al autor material. De acuerdo...
Comunidad: Arreglos florales hechos en casa
Rosa Reyes, propietaria de Rossy's Creaciones, visita nuestros...
Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a nuestra mascota de la semana, Halo!
En comunidad, Maribel Orellana, oficial del control de...
