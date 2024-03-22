Home
Firefighters battling structure fire in Mission
The public is being asked to avoid the area of a structure fire in Mission. The Mission Fire Department is battling the Friday afternoon fire...
Autopsy results show missing Tyler woman found in Alamo was strangled to death
A 52-year-old missing woman whose body was found...
Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales,...
Weather
Friday, March 22, 2024: Warm day with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, March 21, 2024: AM spotty storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, March 20, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Western Athletic Conference acknowledges UTRGV leaving the conference in a release
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Channel 5 Sports has learned some major changes are in the works involving UTRGV continuing in the Western Athletic Conference, and possibly...
UTRGV announces new name for Vaqueros stadium, after Vackar family
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV's newly acquired stadium...
UTRGV officially introduces its first ever swimming & diving coach
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV introduces its first ever...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Beneficios de estar acreditado con el Buró de Mejores Negocios
Hilda Martínez, representante del Buró de Mejores Negocios (BBB) visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablar sobre los beneficios de estar acreditado. Dirección de...
Autopsia muestra que la mujer de Tyler encontrada en Álamo fue estrangulada hasta la muerte
El domingo 10 de marzo, alrededor de la...
Reportan falta de recursos para alimentar a reclusos de la cárcel del condado Willacy
De acuerdo a las investigaciones, cada vez se...
Take 5
