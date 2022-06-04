Home
Cameron County Public Health Department hosting men’s health fair
Cameron County's public health department will be hosting a Blue Tie Affair on Friday, June 10. The event will be held at Lon C. Hill...
Local dermatologist calls for skin cancer awareness
Skin cancer is the most common type of...
Sheriff’s office: ‘Decomposed’ body found in rural Alamo
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after...
Weather
Saturday, June 4, 2022: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 90s
June 3, 2022: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 90s
June 2, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the low 90s
Sports
Cowboys say former running back Marion Barber dead at 38
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Marion Barber III, the former Dallas Cowboys running back who is fourth in franchise history with 47 rushing touchdowns, has died, the...
Vela's Chase Campbell Signs with Arkansas State
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- After a long decision process,...
UIL baseball regional finals schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- Sharyland Pioneer is getting ready...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Free health fair to be held in Brownsville on Friday
A free health fair will be taking place...
Hechos Valle
TxDOT comienza campaña operativo bajé su velocidad
Una de cada tres muertes vehiculares en Texas en el 2021 fueron ocasionadas por conductores que iban a exceso de velocidad, cifras que, según el departamento...
Autoridades en Brownsville emiten recomendaciones para vacaciones de estudiantes seguras
Con el objetivo de disminuir accidentes relacionados con...
Oficina del alguacil: cuerpo 'descompuesto' encontrado en la zona rural de Alamo
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Hidalgo...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
