Home
News
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
With new rules, the Texas GOP seeks to keep its elected officials in line
" With new rules, the Texas GOP...
With new platform, Texas Democrats may find common ground with Republicans on housing affordability crisis
" With new platform, Texas Democrats may...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, June 10, 2024: Spotty PM storm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, June 9, 2024: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA North Qualifies for the Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament for 3rd-Straight Year
PHARR, TEXAS -- The PSJA North Raiders find themselves qualifying for the Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament for the third-consecutive year. They punched their...
1-on-1 with UTRGV MBB HC Kahil Fennell
EDINBURG, Texas -- New UTRGV Head Men's Basketball...
Snake Pit Classic 7-on-7 SQT
MISSION, Texas -- PSJA, PSJA North, and Laredo...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 10, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 7, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Salud y Vida: Beneficios y riesgos del estimulante más popular del mundo
La cafeína es la droga más consumida en el mundo. Más del 90 por ciento de los estadounidenses adultos consumen cafeína con regularidad. Pero el consumo...
Consejos para proteger a los niños del calor en verano
Llegamos a la temporada de verano y las...
Inversor de Southwest demanda cambios tras adquirir participación millonaria
Tras hacerse con una participación de mil novecientos...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
