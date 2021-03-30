Home
Texas House members tour Donna migrant detention facility as part of congressional
More than a dozen representatives from the Texas Congressional Delegation went inside the Donna detention facility on Monday. While photos from inside the facility were...
Latest SpaceX launch creates taxpayer, environmental concerns
Another SpaceX launch ended in flames early Tuesday...
Pharr PD unveils new non-lethal tool for making arrests
With police departments around the country looking for...
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
Matt Figger Named New Men's Basketball Coach at UTRGV
EDINBURG - UTRGV men's basketball has their new leader as Chasse Conque and the UTRGV athletic department announced on Monday that they have hired Matt Figger...
Natalie Martinez Signs her NLI to Texas Lutheran University
RIO HONDO - Natalie Martinez from Rio Hondo...
Will Littleton Named PSJA Memorial Head Coach
PHARR - PSJA Memorial has a new man...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Prohibición de desalojo por atrasos en pagos de alquiler
Las dificultades que siguen enfrentando muchas personas en la región para pagar la renta por razones relacionadas a la pandemia son todavía muy grandes. Por...
Residente de Brownsville ve una alza en factura de electricidad
Una familia de Brownsville dice haber recibido una...
Policía de Pharr presenta una nueva herramienta no letal para realizar arrestos
Con los departamentos de policía de todo el...
