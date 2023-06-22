Home
Mission Police Department hosts road safety training to reduce amount of officer-involved crashes
In an effort to reduce the amount of officer-involved car crashes, law enforcement officers in the Rio Grande Valley are learning new ways to safeguard our...
Inside the Valley: A conversation with Congressional candidate Michelle Vallejo
Inside the Valley: A conversation with Congressional candidate...
Organ donor recipient shares her story ahead of KRGV's Organ Donor Registration Drive
Former Channel 5 News Sports Director Dave Brown...
Weather
Thursday, June 22, 2023: Mainly dry, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Texas cities set temperature records amid relentless heat wave
" Texas cities set temperature records amid...
Wednesday, June 21, 2023: Sunny and Windy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco snaps State 7-on-7 Tournament drought
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco Panthers are back in State 7-on-7 Football Tournament for the first time since 2017. Their led by a defense that totaled...
Speedy Lions Ready For State 7-on-7 Tournament
LA FERIA, Texas -- La Feria High School...
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
MISSION, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of...
Community
Inside the Valley: A conversation with Congressional candidate Michelle Vallejo
Inside the Valley: A conversation with Congressional candidate Michelle Vallejo As part of Channel 5 News’ new series Inside the Valley, anchor Rudy Mireles speaks...
Organ donor recipient shares her story ahead of KRGV's Organ Donor Registration Drive
Former Channel 5 News Sports Director Dave Brown...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 22, 2023
Noticias RGV
Su salud importa: Conozca cómo apoyar la equidad en la salud
La lucha por la equidad, que incluye el acceso al cuidado de salud, continúa. De acuerdo a una especialista en los Estados Unidos, la cantidad de...
Comunidad: Conoce a Chip, la mascota de la semana
El servicio de cuidado de animales de Weslaco...
Conozca sus Derechos: Que hacer cuando una persona es detenida
En Conozca sus Derechos, la abogada Susana Silva,...
