10 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in the RGV
There are now 10 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant on record in the Rio Grande Valley, seven of which were reported on Friday. ...
Justice Department sues Texas over Gov. Greg Abbott's order for law enforcement to pull over vehicles with migrants
" Justice Department sues Texas over Gov....
Hidalgo County judge to Biden: 'Immediate and decisive action' needed to address increase of migrants
In a letter sent Friday, Hidalgo County Judge...
July 30, 2021: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in mid-90s
July 28, 2021: Spotty showers, highs in the mid-90s
July 27, 2021: Weak storms in spots, highs in mid-90s
Sports
Camping with the Cowboys - Day Seven
The Dallas Cowboys have begun their road to the Super Bowl with the start of training camp in Oxnard, California. Here is the latest update from...
Marichalar Named Santa Rosa Head Football Coach
SANTA ROSA - On Monday Joe Marichalar found...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Four
OXNARD, Calif. -- Channel 5 wraps up live...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army teamed up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need! Due to...
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
Estudio: Los vacunados pueden portar tanto virus como otros
En otro desalentador revés a las acciones de Estados Unidos para erradicar el coronavirus, los científicos que estudiaron un gran brote de COVID-19 en Massachusetts concluyeron...
Legisladores piden un plan de seguridad en la frontera
Este viernes el Congresista Henry Cuéllar y el...
¡Ayuda! Es el clamor de una familia en San Benito que dicen viven entre insectos, víboras y ratas
Aunque sea difícil de creer, muchos residentes del...
