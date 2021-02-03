Home
News
Hidalgo County Library System expands virtual collection
The Hidalgo County Library System is expanding their virtual collection. The new cloud network will now offer residents more than 150,000 e-books. McAllen Library...
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Morgan Wallen...
Brownsville to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic focusing on people 65...
Hechos Valle
Buscan inmunidad comunitaria
Más estadounidenses se están vacunando contra el Covid-19 . Expertos en salud ahora están trabajando en alcanzar la inmunidad comunitaria significando, que así es como...
Migrantes mexicanos enviaron a casa 40.000 mdd en 2020
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - El dinero enviado...
Se busca sospechoso de intentar sofocar a una persona
En el condado Hidalgo necesitan de su ayuda...
