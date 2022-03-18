Home
WATCH LIVE: Harlingen State of the City Address
Watch Harlingen's State of the City Address live at 12 p.m. on SOMOS EL VALLE ch. 5.3, cable 1241. The address will also be live-streamed...
Edinburg police investigating vehicle thefts
Edinburg police are investigating the theft of multiple...
Shakeup of Texas border mission leadership continues as pair of two-star generals departs
" Shakeup of Texas border mission leadership...
Weather
March 18, 2022: Windy and mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s
March 16, 2021: Sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-80s
March 15, 2022: Sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s
Sports
March Madness is here: What to keep in mind when filling out your bracket
The first round of the men's March Madness basketball tournament kicks off Thursday. For those of you filling out a bracket for the first time,...
UTRGV baseball drops WAC opener but evens series
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV opened Western Athletic Conference...
Iowa Wolves vs RGV Vipers
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers earn their fourth...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Connect
Hechos Valle
LO ÚLTIMO: Rescatan a 130 personas de sótano en Mariúpol
MARIÚPOL, Ucrania — Las autoridades dicen que han rescatado a 130 personas de las ruinas de un teatro en el que se refugiaron y que fue...
Texas: Niño conducía pickup que chocó; hay 9 muertos
HOBBS, Nuevo México, EE.UU. (AP) — Un niño...
Falta de personal docente
Ahora escucharemos la reacción de algunos maestros del...
