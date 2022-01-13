Home
‘We’re hurting’: VFW post in Harlingen in need of repairs to remain open
A Valley veterans group known for their service to the community is now in need of help. A mix of severe weather and the pandemic...
Parents react to La Villa ISD closing all campuses due to COVID
Parents in La Villa are reacting after the...
FEMA to open COVID-19 testing site at Brownsville Sports Park
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will open...
Jan. 13, 2022: Sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s
Jan. 12, 2022: Mostly cloudy, temperatures in the mid-60s
Jan. 11, 2022: Mostly cloudy, temperatures in the 60s
Donna North's Louie Cavazos Turns Tragedy into Motivation
DONNA, TEXAS - Donna North Senior Athlete Louie Cavazos was hit with many obstacles last year that inhibited him from achieving his power lifting goals. The...
Contreras drives on and off the hardwood
DONNA, Texas -- Cecilia Contreras is a senior...
East Wins RGVCA All-Star Game at Boggus Stadium
HARLINGEN - The annual RGVCA Coaches Association All-Star...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, says some of the youngest members of our community desperately need coats. ...
Tim's Coats initiative helps locals stay warm
Starting Monday, KRGV and The Salvation Army are...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Hechos Valle
Ciudad de Río Grande tendrá nuevo edificó de policía y bomberos
La población de la ciudad de Río Grande está creciendo y pronto la zona tendrá un nuevo edificio de seguridad pública donde operaran la policía y...
Sub-variante de Omicron confirmada en el condado de Hidalgo
Se descubrió una mutación de la variante omicron...
Gobierno de Biden anuncia disposición gratuita de cubrebocas de alta calidad
El gobierno del presidente Biden anuncio el jueves...
