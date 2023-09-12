Home
TxDOT urging drivers to avoid the expressway in McAllen due to damage at 2nd Street overpass
Drivers are being told to avoid the westbound lanes of the expressway in McAllen at the 2nd Street overpass due to debris on the road. ...
At impeachment, lawyer recounts Texas AG Ken Paxton supervising his investigation into FBI and judge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken...
Texas Education Agency delays release of annual school ratings
" Texas Education Agency delays release of...
Tuesday, September 12,2023: Sunny and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, September 11, 2023: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, September 10, 2023: Stray showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 4
Check out the week four of First & Goal Power Poll as KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio ranks the best teams in the RGV.
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 8, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023
Pump Patrol: September 11, 2023
Comunidad: Agencia de excursión ofrece tours para observar delfines en la Isla del Padre Sur
Jesse Arista, capitán del barco 'The Original Dolphon...
