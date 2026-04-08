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‘This is advocacy:’ Mother of Weslaco cheerleader speaks out after filing wrongful death lawsuit
The mother of a 17-year-old Weslaco High School cheerleader who died last fall spoke to the public on Wednesday after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed...
Bee swarm at Los Fresnos business safely removed
A swarm of bees caused a stir at...
Mercedes launches film permit program to attract production companies
The city of Mercedes can now help filmmakers...
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Wednesday, April 8, 2026: Hit or miss showers with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 7, 2026: Mild afternoon, temps in the 70s
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Monday, April 6, 2026: Scattered showers with highs in the 60s
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Playmaker: Weslaco East's Tony Solis evolved from a freshman catcher into a Division I pitching prospect for UTSA
After years of watching his older brothers command this same diamond, Tony Solis is finishing a journey that started as a freshman utility player and is...
McAllen Memorial's RJ Rios signs to Loyola University of New Orleans
A round of applause showered inside the McAllen...
Emma Escamilla strikes out 16 in shutout win against Weslaco, PSJA baseball shuts out Weslaco
Baseball and softball highlights of PSJA vs. Weslaco.
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Monday, April 6, 2026
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