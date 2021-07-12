Home
News
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
Behind the 5: KRGV Digital Team
Meet the team behind what you see on...
Off-duty Army National Guard soldier killed in McAllen crash
An off-duty soldier with the Louisiana Army National...
July 12, 2021: Dry, warm and humid with highs in 90s
Following a rainy week, dry weather has returned. Expect temperatures around 90 to 95 this afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Sunday, July 11, 2021: Dry and Breezy
Saturday, July 10, 2021: Rain chances trending down this weekend
Sports
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will make its way down to the valley for a two day camp on July 8th-July 9th. The...
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Hechos Valle
Cuba amanece con control policial y sin internet móvil
LA HABANA (AP) - Un día después de varias manifestaciones contra el desabastecimiento, los cortes de energía y las carencias en Cuba, que terminó con contramarchas...
"Salud y Vida" habla sobre la disminución de pruebas de dos peligrosas condiciones de cáncer en la mujer
En temas de Salud y Vida el CDC...
La Entrevista le presenta al director de los Tiburones de Brownsville
En La Entrevista conozca a Eduardo Mata, director...
