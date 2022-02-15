Home
'It's eye opening:' Cameron County officials discuss teen dating violence
The Cameron County District Attorney's Office is taking its message on teen dating violence to students in Brownsville. With an audience of students and teachers...
STC receives $2M to boost nursing program amid statewide shortage of nurses
South Texas College received a $2 million boost...
Valley organization helping people with disabilities vote
Early voting is underway across Texas, and the...
Weather
Feb. 14, 2022: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022: Cold front to drop temperatures throughout the day
Feb. 11, 2022: Showers possible, temperatures reaching 70s
Sports
Girls Basketball Playoffs Begin with Bi-District Round
Girls Basketball Playoff Scores and Schedule Monday, February 14th 6A Bi-District Harlingen 58, La Joya 31 Edinburg Vela 47, Los Fresnos...
Valley Will Send 44 Student Athletes to State Wrestling Tourney
AUSTIN - The Rio Grande Valley continued to...
Two Harlingen High Swimmers Heading to State
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- The Swimming and Diving State...
Programming
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Corazón del Valle: Cuidados para un corazón saludable
Todos coincidimos lo importante que es la salud de nuestro corazón, sin embargo, los problemas que afectan a ese órgano son muchos. Según expertos esto...
Salud y Vida: Enfermedad cardiaca es la principal causa de muerte en estados unidos
El tema de la enfermedad cardíaca es muy...
Empiezan las votaciones anticipadas para elecciones primarias en Texas
El lunes 14 de febrero iniciaron las votaciones...
Search
