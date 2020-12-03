Home
US virus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time
The U.S. recorded over 3,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, obliterating the record set last spring, while the number of Americans hospitalized with the virus...
Special education teachers says virtual learning is helping her students
Virtual learning has now become the new normal...
Biden administration could change border wall plans and immigration policies
With the border wall construction still going on...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
First and Goal Monday - 11/30, Scores and Highlights
Monday Night's Scores 16-5A Division II Sharyland 40, Mission Veterans 25 PSJA Southwest 47, PSJA Memorial 7
Daisy Monie Signs NLI to University of Houston
MISSION - Sharyland Pioneer's Daisy Monie signing her...
UTRGV Wins Home Opener, 81-64
EDINBURG - UTRGV Men's Basketball welcoming UTSA to...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Operativo Guardián de la Frontera
El departamento de Seguridad Nacional HSI otorgó un subsidio a la oficina del alguacil del Condado Cameron del distrito policial uno en Puerto Isabel . ...
Posible estímulo económico
En medio de la pandemia muchas personas en...
Incertidumbre y esperanza de cambios en leyes migratorias entre los migrantes en espera de asilo político
Migrantes y dueños de tierras en la frontera...
