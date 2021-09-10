Home
News
9/11 - 20 Years Later: Veterans share memories of service
Veterans who served in previous wars knew all too well what would come next. The day the twin towers went down brought up memories and...
9/11 - 20 Years Later: Younger generation keeping the memory of 9/11 alive
Many individuals remember where they were and what...
9/11 - 20 Years Later: Americans inspired to serve
The attacks on 9/11 left an impact on...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Sept. 10, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 90s
Sept. 9, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in high 90s
Sept. 8, 2021: Stray showers, temperatures in upper 90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's Youtube page and the KRGV Sports Facebook page at 11 p.m....
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 9, 2021
Monte Alto vs. Marine Military FINAL SCORE:...
Playmakers: Week Two
Max Alaniz-Choy McAllen...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Regina Barajas
With school back in session, we're once again starting our Student of The Week stories. Each week, one Valley student will be picked for their...
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
El futbol americano escolar continúa en su tercera semana de acción.
Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time Raymondville 30 Lyford 14 7:30 p.m. Donna North 17 La Feria 39 7:30 p.m. Brownsville Rivera...
Un nuevo estudio señala que unos 10, 6 millones de estadounidenses viven con un inmigrante indocumentado
Un nuevo estudio da a conocer que más...
Reunión entre funcionarios para buscar soluciones al éxodo de migrantes
Altos funcionarios de Estados Unidos y México se...
Additional Links
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days