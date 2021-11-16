Home
Alzheimer's research facility opens in Starr County
A new research facility aimed at helping people living with Alzheimer's in the Valley is now in Starr County. Starr County leaders celebrated the...
$1T infrastructure bill brings funding to Valley roads, ports of entry
President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure...
Cameron County reports 3 unvaccinated COVID-related deaths, 57 new positive cases
Cameron County reported three coronavirus-related deaths on Monday....
Nov. 15, 2021: Warm and sunny with temperatures in mid-80s
Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021: Breezy, nice temperatures in the 70s
Nov. 12, 2021: Spotty shower possible with temperatures in 80s
Sports
RGV Toros vs San Antonio FC USL Semifinals
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- RGV Toros lost to San Antonio FC in the USL Playoff Semifinals 3-1. These teams played each other four times in...
First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 12, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Student of the Week: Andre Mercado
He's a well-rounded individual who has some big dreams. Whether it's on the diamond or in the classroom, Andre Mercado thrives. "I'm involved in...
Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez
Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work....
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial...
Un niño de 9 años se convierte en la décima víctima mortal de una estampida durante un concierto en Houston
El número de muertos derivado de una oleada de público durante una actuación de Travis Scott en el festival de música Astroworld en Houston aumentó a...
El representante estatal Ryan Guillén cambia al Partido Republicano en el último golpe a los demócratas del sur de Texas
El representante estatal demócrata Ryan Guillén de Rio...
Beto O'Rourke se postula para gobernador de Texas
AUSTIN, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — El demócrata Beto...
