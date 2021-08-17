Home
Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans eight months after they get their second dose of the...
Sheriff: Investigation underway after 10 bullets strike, damage new Hidalgo County courthouse
An investigation is underway after ten bullets struck...
Donna doctor concerned about Valley students bringing virus home to unvaccinated parents
A Valley doctor is expressing concern after some...
Weather
Aug. 17, 2021: Tropical Storm Grace likely to stay south of RGV
Tropical Storm Grace will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday. Grace is likely to stay south of the RGV and make landfall...
Aug. 16, 2021: Stray thunderstorms, highs in mid-90s
Aug. 15, 2021: Mostly Sunny, highs in the 90's
Sports
Brownsville Falls to Johnstown in Second Round Pony World Series Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Johnstown, PA took the momentum after a spectacular catch by Colin Dinyar to plate three runs in the bottom half of the fifth...
Two-A-Day Tour: Sharyland Rattlers
MISSION - The Sharyland Rattlers will have a...
Two-A-Day Tour: Hanna Golden Eagles
BROWNSVILLE - The Golden Eagles have made the...
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Aumenta a 1.419 el número de muertos por sismo en Haití
LES CAYES, Haití (AP) - Un hospital del suroeste de Haití, donde un terremoto convirtió en escombros residencias, negocios y demás construcciones el fin de semana,...
Avanza el plan de construcción de oficinas de recaudación de impuestos en Brownsville
A poco más de tres años de un...
Crean iniciativa de aprendizaje educativo virtual
Y mientras la agencia de educación de Texas...
