Project underway to restore lagoon in Cameron County
Work is now underway to restore a lagoon the size of Weslaco. The lagoon dried up after construction of the Brownsville Ship Channel and Highway...
10-year-old boy recognized after saving brother’s life
A pair of 10-year-old twin brothers are lucky...
Suspect in Mission bank robbery arrested at Hidalgo port of entry
A man is expected to be arraigned on...
Weather
Friday, May 20, 2022: Windy and hot with temperatures in the high 90s
May 19, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the mid-90s
May 17, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the upper 90s
Sports
LaSara's Xiomara Rodriguez Wins Gold in Discus at State
LASARA, TEXAS -- LaSara High Sophomore xiomara Rodriguez claimed gold in discus at state, becoming the first UIL Track and Field State Champion from LaSara ISD....
UTRGV Soccer's Nadia Colon Gains International Experience
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Defender Nadia Colon was...
UIL baseball and softball regional schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- Schedules are set for both...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 15, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Hechos Valle
Juez: Restricciones de EEUU al asilo deben mantenerse
LAFAYETTE, Luisiana, EE.UU. (AP) — Las restricciones relacionadas con la pandemia que afectan a los inmigrantes que solicitan asilo en la frontera sur deben continuar, según...
La clínica de vacunas DHR Health ahora ofrece refuerzo de Pfizer para niños de 5 a 11 años
La clínica de vacunas DHR Health ahora ofrece...
Empleos disponibles en el Valle de Texas
Este viernes se esta realizando una feria de...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
