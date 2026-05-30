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Alligator sighting in Port Mansfield prompts safety warning
The Port Mansfield Police Department has issued a safety warning after an 8-to-10-foot alligator was spotted in the area. The police department and the Texas...
Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
Sharyland baseball completes the sweep of Kingwood Park...
Texas school police pepper-sprayed, tackled and tasered students
This girl was fighting her classmates. A police...
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Saturday, May 30, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, May 29, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
WATCH: Facing the Fury 2026 hurricane special
Hurricane Season 2026 is here, and being prepared...
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Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
Sharyland baseball completes the sweep of Kingwood Park on Saturday afternoon in San Antonio to become the fifth Rio Grande Valley team to reach the state...
Sharyland baseball takes game one of the state semifinal series against Kingwood Park
Watch the video above for highlights and postgame...
UTRGV vs. UTSA kickoff time set for big football matchup
The UTRGV athletic department announced the official kickoff...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 29, 2026
Gladys Porter Zoo’s Ridley Rush 5K will benefit sea turtle project
The Gladys Porter Zoo Ridley Rush 5K/1 Mile...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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