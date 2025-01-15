Home
Deadline to pay property taxes in Hidalgo County approaching
The deadline to pay property taxes in Hidalgo County is set for Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Those who don’t pay by that date could face...
Starr County’s first police academy now accepting applicants
As Starr County grows, so does the need...
Bond lowered for Mission murder suspect
A judge in Hidalgo County lowered the bond...
Weather
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025: Cloudy, cool, drizzle, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024: Cloudy, cool, drizzle, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Jan. 13, 2025: Breezy with cool temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University
Harlingen South High School baseball star Daniel Lopez signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Sul Ross State University. In 2023, Lopez...
Texas Rangers will stream broadcasts after seasons of difficult access to games
The Texas Rangers are making their regional game...
Economedes shines in 3-0 win over Harlingen
Highlights from the Economedes Jaguars 3-0 win over...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Región 1 ofrece clases gratuitas de inglés para residentes del Valle
La Región Uno está ofreciendo clases de inglés completamente gratis a los habitantes del Valle para mejorar las habilidades lingüísticas de los residentes. En El...
Usuarios de Sentri en México deben actualizar información por cambio de placas
Los usuarios del sistema del carril Sentri de...
Hospital infantil Driscoll recibe donación millonaria para equipos médicos
El Hospital Driscoll Children recibe una millonaria donación...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
