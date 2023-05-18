Home
Cameron County residents protesting increases in property value
Cameron County residents are saying appraisal value of their home increased by as much as 100% compared to last year, and they’re working to appeal them....
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 18, 2023
Fallen officers recognized in Hidalgo County memorial ceremony
The fallen brave men and women who served...
Thursday, May 18, 2023: Temperatures warming up and reaching 90 degrees
May 17, 2023: Isolated T-storm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, May 16, 2023: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
PSJA Bears break third round drought
SAN JUAN, Texas -- PSJA Baseball reached the third round of the UIL baseball playoffs for the first time since 2012. Click on the video...
Lady Hounds Eliminate Hawks 4-0 to Advance to Regional Semis
CORPUS CHRISTI - The San Benito Lady Greyhounds...
Palmview Rallies in Final At-Bat To Eliminate Pioneer
MISSION - The Palmview Lobos are headed to...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 18, 2023
Pet of the Week: Penny the labradoodle mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 17, 2023
Alumnos de Mission CISD ganan concurso sobre la concientización de la seguridad cibernética
"En el ambiente escolar, desde el kínder hasta el último año de preparatoria, son un ambiente considerado como un blanco fácil. Hay malos actores quienes buscan...
Hablando Claro: Experto explica como y cuando jubilarse
En Hablando Claro, el experto en seguro social,...
Comunidad: ¿Qué es la estimulación temprana?
En Comunidad, nos visita la cofundadora de Witty...
Radar
7 Days