At least 200 crocodiles crawl into cities as heavy rains hit northern Mexico, near Texas
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Heavy rains associated with Hurricane Beryl and the earlier Tropical Storm Alberto have led at least 200 crocodiles to enter urban areas...
Biden says during press conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used his...
Alamo police seeking suspected leader of auto theft ring
The Alamo Police Department is seeking the public’s...
Drought monitor shows improved conditions for the Valley
The latest drought monitor shows the entire Rio Grande Valley is drought free. The drought-free status comes as the Valley experiences a tropical wave that...
Thursday, July 11, 2024: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, July 10, 2024: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen Rowe's Leon signs letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen Rowe recent graduate Branden Leon signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College today. Leon played on the Warriors...
West Brownsville headed to Little League State Tournament
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- West Brownsville is headed to...
Shaine Casas: Journey to the Paris Olympics
McAllen High Alum, Shaine Casas starts his training...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Jeriko, the cat
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Un sospechoso de asesinato en condado Cameron se enfrenta a nuevos cargos tras supuestamente amenazar al supervisor de la cárcel
Un recluso en la cárcel del condado Cameron se enfrenta a nuevos cargos después de supuestamente hacer amenazas a un supervisor, según un comunicado de prensa....
Jueves 11 de Julio: Tormentas aisladas, temperaturas en los bajos 90s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz...
Cómo prevenir la pérdida de audición y sus causas
La pérdida de audición es una de las...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
