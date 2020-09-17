Home
Cameron County reports 9 more coronavirus-related deaths, 63 new cases
Cameron County reported on Thursday 9 coronavirus-related deaths. Since the pandemic started, 861 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus,...
Hidalgo County judge reacts to Gov. Abbott recent announcement on coronavirus restrictions
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez reacted to...
Abbott excludes the Rio Grande Valley in new coronavirus restrictions
Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a news conference...
Sports
NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA men's and women's basketball season will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. The Division I Council voted Wednesday to...
Rio Hondo Will Not Play Football in 2020
RIO HONDO - The clock has run out...
St. Joseph Academy Hits Practice Field
BROWNSVILLE - The Bloodhounds from Saint Joseph Academy...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Somos Noticias
Distrito escolar PSJA entregará más dispositivos a estudiantes
Para muchos niños en el V alle del Río Grande una verdadera clase virtual es solo un sueño. E so sigue siendo la realidad para...
Condado Cameron anuncia 9 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 63 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el jueves 9 muertes...
Brandon Figueroa regresa al ring el 26 de septiembre
El próximo sábado 26 de septiembre marca el...
