Rio Grande Valley pet owners urged to provide adequate shelter to outdoor pets amid incoming cold front
A cold front is expected to move into the Rio Grande Valley during the weekend and bring near-freezing temperatures. Animal advocates are reminding pet owners...
Alton Police Department offering free gun locks to the public
The Alton Police Department has free gun locks...
New website helping Alamo residents apply for building permits
People looking to get a building permit in...
Arctic Blast: What to know now
The First Warn 5 Weather Team is closely monitoring weather conditions as an Arctic blast makes its way across the state. The areas most at...
How Texans can prepare for this weekend’s winter weather
A major winter storm is expected to hit...
Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026: Warm afternoon with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Men's basketball prepares for roadtrip to Houston
The UTRGV men’s basketball team is set to hit the road as it begins a pivotal three-game road trip. The trip starts with a matchup against...
Playmaker: Gael Silva serves as ultimate triple threat for Lyford
Gael Silva is the ultimate triple threat at...
UTRGV swim meet in North Texas cancelled due to icy weather concerns
The UTRGV swimming and diving team announced that...
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Mr. Whiskers
Mr. Whiskers is available for adoption at the...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
