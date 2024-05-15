Home
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
US border arrests fall in April, bucking usual spring increase as Mexico steps up enforcement
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arrests for illegally crossing the...
Valley parents are warned to monitor children online as summer begins
Federal investigators are warning Rio Grande Valley parents...
Weather
Wednesday, May 15, 2024: Stray storm PM, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 14, 2024: AM clouds, PM sun, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 13, 2024: Hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Edinburg's Martinez signs for Concordia Univ. Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg High's Madison Martinez signed her national letter of intent this evening to join Concordia University Basketball. She starred as knockdown shooter...
Weslaco Panthers playoff run still alive
WESLACO, Texas -- The Weslaco Panthers are Area...
Donna High hosts quadruple signing
DONNA, Texas -- Donna High hosts a quadruple...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Delilah the ball python
Tickets to Brew at the Zoo is available...
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: STHS Chilndren's comparte los beneficios de ayudar a niños en salas de emergencia
Nos acompaña Lilian Amezquita, doctora de urgencias en STHS Children's. Nos explica sobre los beneficios de ayudar a los niños que se encuentran en salas de...
Bomberos de Edinburg donan equipamiento a Valle Hermoso y Nuevo León
Los bomberos de Edinburg donaron dos camiones y...
Campaña KRGV Cares Closet visita Childrens Hospital
Quedan solo dos días para que finalice esta...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
