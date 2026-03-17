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Mosaic at San Juan Basilica undergoing $35,000 in repairs
Crews are replacing tiles that have fallen off a 40-foot mosaic at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle. The mosaic was...
New program makes spaying and neutering more affordable in Harlingen
A new grant is helping tackle pet overpopulation...
Ex-Uvalde schools police chief sues CBP, seeking agents’ testimony in his criminal trial
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s refusal to...
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Tuesday, March 17, 2026: Chilly morning, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 16, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 60s
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Sunday, March 15, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
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Brownsville Veterans bats light up the scoreboard in 12-1 win over Weslaco
Highlights from Weslaco vs. Brownsville Veterans, Edinburg Vela vs. Sharyland, and Pioneer vs. Nikki Rowe baseball games on Tuesday, March 17.
Pioneer baseball walks it off in the Snakeskin Classic
Highlights from the baseball and softball games. Brownsville...
Lady Panthers take down Alexander Bulldogs in non-district match up 11-1
Highlights from the Weslaco Lady Panthers vs. Alexander...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 16, 2025
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Pump Patrol: Friday, March 13, 2026
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