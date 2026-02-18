Home
Stolen gun linked to Edinburg CISD lockdown recovered
Edinburg CISD Police Chief Ricardo Perez announced a stolen gun linked to a lockdown that affected two campuses was recovered near Donna. As previously reported,...
Brownsville middle school students prepare to perform at Charro Days parade
Nearly 240 Brownsville middle school students are preparing...
Harlingen seeking input on upcoming park
Harlingen city officials are asking residents what they...
Weather
Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026: Breezy & warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Feb. 16, 2026: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen High boys basketball finishes regular season with perfect 36-0 record
The McAllen High Bulldogs boys basketball team has officially made history. The team completed an undefeated regular season, including district and non-district play, with a...
Kayden Villarreal's game-winner lifts Harlingen South to thrilling playoff victory
Highlights from the epic Harlingen South vs. McAllen...
RGV girls basketball bi-district round scores and highlights
RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS BI-DISTRICT ROUND ...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 16, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
