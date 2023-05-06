Home
News
Weslaco Cinco de Mayo celebration raising funds for school district's fine arts department
The Weslaco Independent School district’s ballet folklórico team — Danzantes Del Valle — participated in the city’s Cinco de Mayo festival. The celebration will showcase...
Brownsville extends disaster declaration in response to increase in migrants coming into the city
Brownsville city leaders extended a disaster declaration in...
New plaque honors McAllen’s first Hispanic police chief
A new addition to McAllen’s public safety building...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, May 5, 2023: Isolated thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
Thursday, May 4, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 - Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
RGV coaching legend Erasmo "Mo" Molina facing his toughest challenge
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- RGV coaching legend Erasmo "Mo" Molina has been a pillar in the community for 40 years. From winning over 500 games to now...
RGV Softball and Baseball playoff highlights 5-1-2023
MISSION, Texas -- The Bi-District round is complete...
High school softball Area matchups
Click on the video above for the latest...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Mason the shepherd puppy
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Mariachis Estrella del Valle celebran el cinco de mayo
Este cinco de mayo, los mariachis Estrellas del Valle celebran con nosotros a través de un espectáculo musical. Vea el video para la canción...
Dedican placa al primer jefe de policía Hispano en McAllen
El departamento de policía de McAllen está celebrando...
Rincón del Arte: ¡Celebremos el día cinco de mayo con danza cultural mexicana!
Conceptos es una organización sin fines de lucro...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days