Texas House Democrats are fundraising to potentially leave the state to block GOP-backed redistricting
" Texas House Democrats are fundraising to potentially leave the state to block GOP-backed redistricting " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit,...
Brownsville Fine Arts Museum to become the Mitte Arts and Cultural Center
A famous face was in Brownsville on Monday...
Mission city leaders discuss future of Cimarron Golf Course
Mission city leaders are discussing the future of...
Weather
Tuesday, July 29, 2025: Still hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, July 28, 2025: Partly sunny, highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, July 27, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Cowboys guard Rob Jones breaks bone in neck, expected to miss 2-3 months
Cowboys offensive guard Rob Jones broke a bone in his neck and is expected to miss multiple months, according to reports on Monday. Jones signed...
Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton suffers bone fracture, avoids ACL tear scare
Cowboys 2024 first round pick Tyler Guyton is...
Houston Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair shares the heartwarming story about his relationship with OC Nick Caley
Houston, TX --Houston Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair shares...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 27, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Wing Barn celebra el 'Día Nacional de las Alitas de Pollo'
Wing Barn celebra el 'Día Nacional de las Alitas de Pollo' este martes 29 de julio con su mejor oferta del año: alitas a 60¢, a...
San Benito presenta una exhibición artística del patrimonio cultural
El Departamento de Artes Culturales (CAD) de San...
Edinburg inaugura su academia de entrenamiento policial
Edinburg tiene su propia academia de entrenamiento policiaco....
