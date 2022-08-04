Home
News
Motorcyclist dies after crash on frontage road in Alamo, police chief says
A motorcyclist died after a crash on the frontage road in Alamo early Thursday morning, according to Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna. Ozuna says police...
Pharr police chief sets out to improve police relations with migrants
Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey was named co-chair...
Aug. 4, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the 100s
Weather
Aug. 4, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the 100s
Aug. 3, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the 100s
Aug. 2, 2022: Hot and breezy with temperatures in high 90s
Sports
Brownsville Rivera Raiders football preview
BROWNSVILLLE, Texas -- Rivera high school is looking for better fortune this year in District 32-6A after going winless. It's a new year for a...
Hanna Golden Eagles football preview
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Hanna high school missed the...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson
The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of...
Programming
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Hechos Valle
El jefe de policía de Pharr propone mejorar las relaciones policiales con los migrantes
Con el objetivo de denunciar crímenes sin temor alguno, un jefe policiaco lanza programa de confianza con sus residentes. Específicamente se dirige a aquellos que...
Reportan retrasos para renovar visas de turistas en Tamaulipas
Debido a una acumulación cada vez mayor de...
México: intensifican tareas para rescatar mineros atrapados
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Diez mineros permanecían...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
