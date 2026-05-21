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WATCH: Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders
Channel 5 News examines the 2003 murders of three Brownsville children – Julissa, John, and Mary Jane — at the hands of their parents, John Allen...
Brownsville man speaking out after purchasing stolen gun from pawn shop
A 59-year-old Brownsville man says buying his dream...
New $10.5 million emergency care center coming to Palmview
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for a new,...
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Hurricane season expected to be mild in 2026, but officials urge Texans to stay prepared
Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season , officials said Thursday, citing the expected El Niño weather pattern...
Thursday, May 21, 2026: Flood watch issued for all of South Texas
A flood watch has been issued for all...
Wednesday, May 20, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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PSJA Lady Bears Softball Team in Corpus Christi for the state semifinals
The PSJA Lady Bears are facing off against the Katy Lady Tigers at the state semifinals softball matchup in Corpus Christi. Watch the video above...
Playmaker: La Joya's Matt Ortiz ready to take talents to UTRGV
La Joya senior outfielder Matt Ortiz is heading...
PSJA Bears baseball ready for regional final rematch against Dripping Springs
The PSJA Bears baseball team is heading to...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 21, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Mabel the terrier mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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