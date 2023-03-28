Home
News
Records: Investigation into alleged assault of 14-year-old student led to arrest of Hidalgo ISD principal, athletic director
An investigation into an alleged assault that occurred at Hidalgo High School led to the arrests of the district’s athletic director and one of their principals....
Homeland security chief calls Ted Cruz’s comments “revolting” in heated border hearing
" Homeland security chief calls Ted Cruz’s comments...
Texas Senate approves bill restricting which college sports teams transgender athletes can join
" Texas Senate approves bill restricting which college...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, March 28, 2023: Spotty storm, temps in the 70s
Monday, March 27, 2023: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 90s
Saturday, March 25, 2023: Less humid, temperatures in the high 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Los Fresnos Student Breaks Barriers as Deaf Varsity Soccer Player
LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- Freshman Giselle Larraga is breaking barriers at Los Fresnos High School. Born deaf, Giselle didn't let her hearing impairment make her different...
RGV Toros draw 1-1 against Oakland Roots SC
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Toros draw 1-1 with...
High school baseball highlights 3-15-2023
Click the video above to check out highlights...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - March 27, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 24, 2023
Zoo Guest: Blue-tongued skink
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Buscan disminuir los casos de diabetes en la región
Últimos reportes de las entidades de salud de la región prenden las alarmas ante el aumento de casos de diabetes en el sur de Texas. ...
Investigan amenaza hacia distrito escolar de Los Fresnos
Aplicando medidas de prevención por parte de autoridades...
Comunidad: Big Heroes Inc. brinda educación y oportunidades para jóvenes
En el segmento para la comunidad, presentamos a...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days