Raymondville ISD to hold evening and weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Unable to leave work during the day to get vaccinated in Willacy County? Raymondville ISD will hold an evening clinic and a weekend clinic this...
Nearly one-third of Texans have received virus vaccine
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The percentage of Texans...
Brownsville nonprofit recovers from pandemic with 'Pumps for Pups' fundraiser
The pandemic has taken a serious toll on...
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
Hidalgo, Valley View and Porter Advance to Regional Finals - Soccer Playoff Scores
Boys Soccer Playoffs 5A - Region IV Semifinals Valley View 5, San Antonio Southwest 2 Brownsville Porter 1, Dripping Springs 0 4A...
UTRGV Introduces New Coach Matt Figger
EDINBURG - UTRGV's new men's basketball head coach...
Valley Native Uses Sports to Overcome Adversity
MCALLEn - How would you bounce back to...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
La Patrulla Fronteriza ha estado liberando a familias migrantes
Los migrantes siguen cruzando día y noche por nuestra frontera sur y muchos de ellos están siendo liberados en los aeropuertos y terminales de autobuses del...
Luego de recibir la vacuna completa conozca cómo protegerse usted y a los demás
Por el momento, si ya completó su vacunación,...
Alto número de citas sin cumplir para la vacuna contra el COVID
Las vacunas están llegando y se están distribuyendo...
