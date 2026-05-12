Home
News
The Iran war is hitting home as gasoline prices fuel inflation surge of 3.8% in the US
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices climbed sharply again last month as the 10-week war with Iran delivered higher gasoline prices and more pain for Americans....
French hantavirus patient is critically ill, on an artificial lung as total cases grow to 11
PARIS (AP) — A French woman infected in...
KRGVCares Closet donations can make a difference for hospitalized children
The KRGVCares Closet campaign is off to a...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, May 12, 2026: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, May 11, 2026: Early thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, May 10, 2026: Nightly thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Rain and storms may move into the Rio...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Los Fresnos star athlete Hector Resendiz Jr. commits to Stephen F. Austin
Los Fresnos star athlete Hector Resendiz Jr. signed his letter of intent to join the program at Stephen F. Austin on Monday evening. Resendiz shined...
Pioneer's Liz Keith signs with Our Lady of the Lake track & field
Pioneer Diamondbacks track & field star Liz Keith...
Weslaco's Ethan Silva signs with Mountain View baseball
A Weslaco Panthers catcher is heading to the...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Starr County teen who donated hundreds of teddy bears urges others to participate in KRGVCares Closet campaign
The KRGV Cares Closet program is expanding this year, adding a second location at Driscoll Children's Hospital alongside the original closet at South Texas Health System...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 11, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days