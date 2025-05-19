Home
News
Brownsville Police Department warns of string of Jeep Gladiator thefts
The Brownsville Police Department said they’re tracking a new trend involving thieves targeting Jeep Gladiators. The warning comes after a 14-year-old suspect was found Monday...
Combes residents continue rebuilding months after historic flood event
Those living in one Cameron County community are...
Fire destroys mobile home near La Joya, family of 6 affected
A family was affected Monday afternoon after a...
Weather
Monday, May 19, 2025: Hazy, breezy and hot with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, May 18, 2025: Hot and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, May 17, 2025: Hot, hazy and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Pioneer's David Zuniga signs with UTSA Track & Field
Diamondbacks track star David Zuniga signed on to join the track and field program at UTSA. Zuniga holds the school record at Pioneer High School...
Harlingen South's Maya Monreal signs with Texas powerlifting team
Harlingen South's Maya Monreal is signing with the...
Danny Green & Keldon Johnson set to host basketball camps in Edinburg
Current Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and former Spurs...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Yoshi the Leopard Gecko
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Incendio destruye casa móvil cerca de La Joya afectando familia de 6
Una familia se vio afectada el lunes por la tarde después de que un incendio destruyera una casa móvil en la que vivían y dañara una...
Lunes 19 de Mayo: Sensación térmica sofocante, temperaturas en los 99s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
Fijan fecha para selección de jurado en juicio civil por caso de Caleb Ramírez
El día martes 20 de mayo inicia la...
