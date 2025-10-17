Home
News
Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 17, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Harlingen VA to hold flu vaccine clinic for enrolled veterans
Veterans Affairs is planning to host a drive-thru...
Rumble strips to be installed in Mission neighborhood following speeding concerns
Something new in Mission is going to slow...
Weather
Friday, Oct. 17, 2025: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . See the final scores below: Thursday, Oct 16, 2025 Port Isabel...
First UTRGV Football transfer DE Ian Box to face his former team
Ian Box is coming off a career high...
UTRGV women's soccer set to face Nicholls on Thursday
The UTRGV women's soccer team heads back on...
Programming
Search
