Mission police identify officer involved in weekend officer-involved shooting
The Mission Police Department held a press conference Tuesday morning where they gave further updates on an officer-involved shooting. The shooting occurred Saturday, March 16,...
Valley veteran to celebrate 100th birthday
A World War II veteran, who once flew...
Mobile court to help Edinburg residents with active warrants, unpaid tickets
Edinburg's Municipal Court is hitting the road with...
Weather
Tuesday, March 19, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 18, 2024: Breezy, t-storms, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 17, 2024: Late t-storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Vipers big week ahead after dropping to 8th place
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers dropped to 15-12 after losing 117-102 to the Ontario Clippers. Vipers now in 8th place in the G-League Western Conference...
UTRGV avoids sweep against Seattle U
BELLEVUE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio...
Donna North Powerlifting eyes state THSPA title
DONNA, Texas -- The Donna North Boys Powerlifting...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Savanna the bearded dragon
Noticias RGV
Policía de Mission identifica al oficial involucrado en el tiroteo del fin de semana
El Departamento de Policía de Mission realizó una conferencia de prensa este martes 19 de marzo por la mañana en la que dieron más actualizaciones sobre...
Brownsville ISD planea cerrar escuelas tras un déficit presupuestario
Este lunes 18 de marzo se dio a...
Martes 19 de Marzo: Inicia la primavera con temperaturas en los 50s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
