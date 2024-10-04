Home
Highway memorial sign in Edinburg unveiled for fallen state trooper
Drivers heading north out of the Rio Grande Valley on Highway 281 will run into a new highway memorial sign. It's dedicated to fallen Texas...
Hidalgo County Elections Office explain different ways to register to vote
The deadline to register to vote is Monday,...
Consumer Reports: The great canned pumpkin
Fall is in the air, or is that...
Weather
Friday, Oct. 4, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
The Brownsville Veterans Chargers took down the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks 45-21 on Thursday night. With the win, both teams now sit at 4-2 on the...
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
The Weslaco Lady Panthers are once again being...
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
The Roma Gladiators (4-1) are hosting the Port...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the Great Plains Rat Snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Resultados y jugadas de futbol americano – jueves 3 de octubre
Alfredo Sánchez nos muestra lo más destacado de los juegos del fútbol americano de la escuela secundaria del jueves 3 de octubre Vea el video...
Viernes 4 de octubre: Tormentas dispersas con temperaturas en los 80s
Reporte diario del clima con Enrique Sánchez
Federación de ciegos del estado de Texas otorga beca a estudiante con discapacidad
Un estudiante de UTRGV con discapacidad visual fue...
