Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Starr County
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Starr County until 1:30 p.m. Sunday. For the latest weather updates, visit krgv.com/weather or follow KRGV Weather...
Texas race tests abortion's resonance with Democratic voters
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — By the time Dr....
Search for Texas inmate expands as land, air operations end
CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search by ground...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Starr County
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Starr County until 1:30 p.m. Sunday. For the latest weather updates, visit krgv.com/weather or follow KRGV Weather...
May 22, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the low 90s
Saturday, May 21, 2022: Breezy and hot with temperatures in the high 90s
Valley competitive gaming on the rise
MISSION, Texas -- A valley-wide e-sports competition was held at Science Academy in Mercedes tonight. It's called the 956 E-sports Spring Finals. Programs at...
UIL softball regional semifinals 5-21
WESLACO, Texas -- UIL regional semifinals wrapped up...
UIL baseball regional quarterfinals 5-21
WESLACO, Texas -- UIL regional quarterfinals wrapped up...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 22, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 15, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
México cerca de liberar a migrante guatemalteca tras 7 años encarcelada
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Una migrante indígena guatemalteca encarcelada en el noreste de México desde hace siete años, cuando intentaba migrar a Estados Unidos y...
La Entrevista: Con la música de Los Jilgueros de Altamira
Este viernes en La Entrevista conversamos con Los...
Familia de Weslaco dicen que sus mascotas murieron por ataque de abejas
Una familia del valle está lamentando la pérdida...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
