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Ex-Mexican drug lord Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada denounces violence as he's sentenced to life in prison
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Mexican drug kingpin Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada was sentenced in a U.S. court on Monday to life in prison and called...
Brownsville restaurant credits World Cup watch parties for jump in sales
A Rio Grande Valley restaurant is crediting the...
US soldiers killed by Iran were from Texas and Hawaii, military says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. soldiers killed in...
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Monday, July 20, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, July 19, 2026: Hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s
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Spain fans celebrate the 2026 World Cup final in McAllen
RGV fans react to Spain winning the 2026 World Cup.
Spain wins the World Cup by beating Argentina 1-0 on Ferran Torres' goal in extra time
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Spain substitute Ferran...
Day 3 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen
Highlights from the third day of games from...
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WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 19, 2026
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 17, 2026
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