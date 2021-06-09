Home
Brownsville teen recovering from double lung transplant
A Brownsville teen is back home after spending five months in hospitals outside the Valley after catching COVID-19 – requiring him to receive a double lung...
Cameron County reports 52 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Wednesday reported 52 new positive...
Health expert offers hydration tips for summer athletes
The start of summer is more than a...
Weather
June 9, 2021: Sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-90s
June 8, 2021: Heat advisory in Starr County Tuesday afternoon, highs in 90s for RGV
Today won't be quite as windy, but temperatures...
June 7, 2021: Wind advisories for Cameron and Willacy counties until 7 p.m.
A wind advisory is in effect for Cameron...
Sports
Three Valley Teams Qualify for State 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday
MISSION - This weekend three Rio Grande Valley clubs punched their ticket to the state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station in late June. Mission Veterans...
Toros Score Four 2nd Half Goals In Comeback Win Over Miami
MIAMI - Rio Grande Valley FC (4-1-1) capped...
Los Fresnos Falls in Regional Final Despite Sixth Inning Rally; Historic Season Ends
CORPUS CHRISTI - The historic season for the...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Encuentran 62 migrantes en Reynosa, Tamaulipas
El gobierno de Tamaulipas ha informado que personal de la policía estatal, libero en Reynosa a 62 migrantes. La noche de este marte se encontraban...
Comerciantes reaccionan ante nueva ley de Texas de prohibir exigir prueba de vacunación contra el covid-19
Este lunes el gobernador Greg Abbott firmo una...
Aumento de bodas en Estados Unidos tras el alivio de pandemia
NUEVA YORK (AP) - Las parejas en Estados...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
