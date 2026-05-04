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San Benito seeks resident input on sidewalk, crosswalk safety upgrades
San Benito city leaders want to make streets safer and easier to walk. But first, they want to hear from residents. Residents can provide...
Progreso finalizing new city hall plans
Progreso is getting a new city hall. ...
Civil rights groups sue to stop Texas immigration law
A group of civil rights organizations on Monday...
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Monday, May 4, 2026: Cloudy afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, May 3, 2026: Nice, milder day, temps in the 80s
Saturday, May 2, 2026: Early morning showers with highs in the 70s
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Brownsville Veterans' Tatiana Mercado signs to play basketball at the University of St. Thomas
Brownsville Veterans basketball star Tatiana Mercado signed her letter of intent to play at the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Mercado was Texas Girls...
Progreso's Carlos Carbajal commits to Texas Southmost College
Progreso senior striker Carlos Carbajal signed his letter...
The Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word, Armani Raygoza becomes the UTRGV RBI leader
The Vaqueros wrapped up conference play with a...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, May 4, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 1, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Savannah the Bearded Dragon
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