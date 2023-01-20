Home
Harlingen CISD student in custody after threat made against campus
A student with the Harlingen Independent School District is in custody in connection to a threat that circulated at Cano Freshman Academy, the district said. ...
Woman accused of buying counterfeit windshield stickers and license plates arrested
A 47-year-old woman accused of buying counterfeit windshield...
Brownsville man accused of filing false police report arrested
A Brownsville man accused of filing a false...
Weather
Friday Jan. 20, 2023: Cloudy, showers, and temperatures in the 70s
Thurs. Jan. 19, 2023: Less humid and temperatures in the 70s
Wed. Jan. 18, 2023: Breezy, humid, and temperatures in the 80s
Sports
UTRGV basketball vs. UT Arlington
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley took losses at home and on the road to UT Arlington tonight. Click on the video above for...
Hidalgo and PSJA kick off 16th Annual Copa La Frontera
HIDALGO, Texas -- Hidalgo and PSJA High School...
Bianca Torre Headlines UTRGV Hall of Fame Class for 2023
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Programming
Zoo Guest - Hippo the rabbit
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Noticias RGV
Modificaciones a las tarifas del maíz causa un aumento de precio en producto Mexicano
El gobierno Mexicano decretó una modificación transitoria para las tarifas de la ley de los impuestos generales de importación y de exportación. Esta medida podría...
Romeo Santos estrena nuevo video musical en donde presenta a su esposa por primera vez y anuncia que volverá a ser padre
Romeo Santos lanzó su nuevo video musical Solo...
Salud y Vida: Como tratar dolores crónicos de manera natural
Uno de cada cinco adultos en estados unidos...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
